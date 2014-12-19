Roche says agrees to buy Bina Technologies for undisclosed price

A view shows the construction site of the Roche Tower office building at the headquarters of Swiss drugmaker Roche in Basel October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.VX said on Friday it had agreed to buy privately-held Bina Technologies for an undisclosed price, the company’s second acquisition in two days.

California-based Bina Technologies provides technology for the processing and management of genomic information.

The deal comes on a day when Roche suffered a double blow, as two clinical studies of drugs for breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease failed, sparking the biggest percentage fall in its stock in five years.

On Thursday, Roche agreed to pay up to $489 million to acquire Austrian biotech company Dutalys, a specialist in the discovery and development of so-called bi-specific antibodies.