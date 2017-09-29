FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche's Perjeta regimen gets FDA priority review in breast cancer
September 29, 2017

Roche's Perjeta regimen gets FDA priority review in breast cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song/ File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review for Roche’s Perjeta in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy for treating HER2-positive early breast cancer after surgery, Roche said on Friday.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by Jan 28, 2018, it said in a statement.

A clinical trial for the combination therapy resulted in a modest benefit for patients, but Roche has expressed confidence that Perjeta will drive sales as it tries to offset the hit from cut-price competition to top-selling biological cancer medicines.

Reporting by Michael Shields

