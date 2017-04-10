FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche's Alecensa notches trial win against Pfizer's Xalkori
#Health News
April 10, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 4 months ago

Roche's Alecensa notches trial win against Pfizer's Xalkori

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, January 30, 2014.Ruben Sprich/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.

Roche now plans to submit the results of the Phase III study to global health regulators, it said in its statement.

Alecensa, approved since 2015 in people with advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer who have failed on Xalkori, is now being trialed head-to-head against Pfizer's medication as an initial treatment.

Reporting by John Miller

