The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday U.S. regulators had approved its blood test for detecting the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the Hepatitis B and C Viruses (HBV, HCV) in donated blood products.