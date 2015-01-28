FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diagnostics, Tamiflu help Roche full-year sales beat poll
January 28, 2015

Diagnostics, Tamiflu help Roche full-year sales beat poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.VX expects sales and profits to grow at a similar pace to last year, after a strong performance by its diagnostics unit and flu drug Tamiflu helped full-year sales beat expectations.

Stripping out the impact of currency fluctuations, the world’s largest maker of cancer drugs forecast 2015 sales to grow in the low-to-mid single digit range, while core earnings per share (EPS) should grow more than sales.

Full-year sales rose 1 percent to 47.5 billion Swiss francs ($52.5 billion), generating flat core earnings per share (EPS) of 14.29 Swiss francs.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 47.1 billion francs and core EPS of 14.7 francs.

($1 = 0.9047 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Caroline Copley

