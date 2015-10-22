FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ImmunoGen, Roche gastric cancer drug fails study
#Health News
October 22, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

ImmunoGen, Roche gastric cancer drug fails study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - ImmunoGen Inc said the gastric cancer drug it is developing with Roche Holding AG did not meet the main goal in a large study.

ImmunoGen entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Roche for Kadcyla this year.

Kadcyla, approved in 2013 for the treatment of late-stage breast cancer, was being tested as a second-line treatment for gastric cancer in the late-stage study.

The drug raked in revenue of about $580.3 million this year.

Kadcyla carries a cell-killing payload directly into cancer cells, causing fewer cases of common chemotherapy side effects like hair loss.

Detailed findings from the trial will be reported at a future medical conference, the company said.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
