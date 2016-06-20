FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche announces availability of LightMix modular Zika Virus Assay
#Health News
June 20, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Roche announces availability of LightMix modular Zika Virus Assay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016.Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday its LightMix Modular Zika Virus Assay (CE) is available in markets accepting the CE mark for patients with signs and symptoms of the Zika infection where the virus is known to be present.

"The LightMix Modular Zika Virus Assay (CE) provides healthcare professionals an immediate option to detect the virus," Uwe Oberlaender, the head of Roche Molecular Diagnostics, said in a statement.

The virus has been associated with microcephaly, a birth defect characterized by an unusually small head and potential developmental problems.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

