ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its test for the Zika virus.
"The LightMix Zika test is an easy-to-use molecular diagnostic test that enables healthcare professionals to quickly detect the virus," said Uwe Oberlaender, the head of molecular diagnostics at Basel-based Roche.
The virus has been associated with microcephaly, a birth defect characterized by an unusually small head and potential developmental problems.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
As Fed nears rate hikes, policymakers plan for 'brave new world'
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Federal Reserve policymakers are signaling they could raise U.S. interest rates soon but they are already weighing new tools they may need to fight the next recession.
Australia's Woolworths says hardware JV partner Lowe's takes it to court
SYDNEY Woolworths Ltd said on Monday the U.S. company with which it had a hardware retail joint venture had started legal proceedings, five days after Australia's No.1 grocery chain said it was exiting the business.
Sharp wants to team up with Japan Display in OLED: Nikkei
TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp is hoping to team up with its domestic rival Japan Display Inc in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays to catch up with South Korean manufacturers, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.