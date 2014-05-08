FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Video advertising provider Rocket Fuel warns on second-quarter sales
May 8, 2014 / 9:18 PM / 3 years ago

Video advertising provider Rocket Fuel warns on second-quarter sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rocket Fuel Inc FUEL.O, which provides technology for Web-based video advertising, forecast current-quarter revenue far below analysts’ expectations, sending its shares down 28 percent in extended trade.

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $88 million and $92 million. Analysts on average were expecting $101.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

As well, the company’s first-quarter net loss grew to $11.2 million, or 33 cents per share, from $8.1 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier, as operating expenses doubled.

Redwood City, California-based Rocket Fuel’s shares trading at $20 after the bell on Thursday. They closed at $27.81 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
