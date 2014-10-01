FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocket Internet likely to IPO at the upper end price range: sources
#Technology News
October 1, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Rocket Internet likely to IPO at the upper end price range: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of of Rocket Internet, a German venture capital group is pictured in this September 24, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Rocket Internet (RKET.DE), the global e-commerce investor, will likely price its flotation at the upper end of the 35.50 euros ($44.75) to 42.50 euros a share price range, three people familiar with the deal said.

“Books for retail investors are still open until 5 o’clock (German time), and no final price has been set. But it certainly looks like the price will be 42.50 euros,” one of the people said.

The shares are poised to be priced Wednesday night with trading to start on Thursday.

The Rocket flotation comes hot on the heels of the blockbuster listing of China’s Alibaba (BABA.N) and just a day after the listing of Zalando (ZALG.DE), a European fashion site that Rocket helped found.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
