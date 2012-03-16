FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RockTenn forecasts 2nd-qtr profit below estimates
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 16, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

RockTenn forecasts 2nd-qtr profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Packaging and paper company RockTenn Co RKT.N forecast second-quarter earnings below market expectations, hurt by maintenance downtime and lower selling prices for export containerboard.

RockTenn, which competes with companies such as Packaging Corp of America (PKG.N) and Cascades Inc (CAS.TO), forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 85 cents to 90 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects significant earnings improvement from the fourth-quarter onward, when it would complete major projects at the Hodge and Hopewell mills.

Shares of the Norcross, Georgia-based company closed at $71.41 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.