WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it would launch an investigation into certain industrial control system software products following a complaint filed by Rockwell Automation Inc.
In a statement, the ITC said it will investigate products by Taiwan-based Advantech Co Ltd and its subsidiary in California Advantech Corp, as well as German-based 3S-Smart Software Solutions.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
