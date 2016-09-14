WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it would launch an investigation into certain industrial control system software products following a complaint filed by Rockwell Automation Inc.

In a statement, the ITC said it will investigate products by Taiwan-based Advantech Co Ltd and its subsidiary in California Advantech Corp, as well as German-based 3S-Smart Software Solutions.

