Strong U.S. sales boost Rockwell Automation profit

(Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N), which makes systems that help factories run smoothly, reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher sales of its motion control and industrial safety products in the United States.

Net income rose to $180.3 million, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $175.9 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Rockwell earned $1.35 per share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.60 billion.