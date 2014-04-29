FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong U.S. sales boost Rockwell Automation profit
April 29, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Strong U.S. sales boost Rockwell Automation profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N), which makes systems that help factories run smoothly, reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly profit mainly due to higher sales of its motion control and industrial safety products in the United States.

The company has relied on the United States to drive growth as global spending remains patchy.

Rockwell reported a 7 percent rise in U.S. sales for the second quarter ended March 31. The country made up about half of the company’s total revenue of $1.60 billion.

Sales in Rockwell’s Europe, Middle East and Africa operating region also rose 7 percent, to $340.0 million. Asia Pacific sales increased for the second quarter in a row to $200.5 million.

The company maintained its forecast for 2014 earnings of $6.00-$6.35 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $6.6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $6.27 per share, on revenue of $6.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

Rockwell’s net income rose to $180.3 million, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $175.9 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Rockwell earned $1.35 per share, but missed at $1.44 analysts’ had expected.

Rockwell’s shares closed at $124.53 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They have gained about 47 percent in the past year, compared with a 17 percent rise in the S&P 500 index

.SPX.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
