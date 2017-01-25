Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar

(Reuters) - Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) raised its full-year earnings forecast after posting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as demand in industries including oil and gas stabilized.

Rockwell's shares rose as much as 9.4 percent, touching a record high of $155.38, in morning trade on Wednesday. The stock has risen 13.06 percent since Donald Trump was elected president on Nov. 8.

With President Trump pushing to keep factories in the United States, investors are betting that automation will gain speed in industries ranging from auto manufacturing to chicken processing to craft beer breweries.

"There's a lot of excitement around Rockwell shares right now, given that the company ticks many boxes in the Trump policy shift context," CLSA analyst Jeremie Capron said.

Rockwell would wait to see the changes to various elements of the tax code or other incentives that could be placed by the new administration, before altering its plans, company executives said on a call.

The company raised its fiscal 2017 adjusted profit forecast to $5.95-$6.35 per share from $5.85-$6.25.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell, which gets more than half of its sales from the United States, also raised its full-year organic sales growth forecast to 1-5 percent from 0-4 percent.

"Oil and commodity prices have been stable or have inched up... recent projections continue to call for improving GDP and industrial production growth rates," Chief Executive Blake Moret said.

Industrial production rebounded in December, fueled by the biggest jump in utilities since 1989 as temperatures cooled across the United States.

Rockwell has been hit by weak oil prices that have forced oil and gas industry customers to curtail spending.

The company's net income rose to $214.7 million, or $1.65 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $185.5 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.75 per share.

Revenue rose to $1.49 billion, its first rise in nine quarters, mainly as sales in North America and the Asia Pacific region increased.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.44 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rockwell said sales in its larger control products unit, which makes motor starters, signaling devices and relays and timers, rose 1.3 percent to $739.9 million.

Sales in the company's architecture and software business, which makes computers that help run manufacturing processes, rose 8.3 percent to $696.4 million.