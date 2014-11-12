Rockwell Automation profit beats on higher U.S. sales

(Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N), a maker of automation systems that help factories run smoothly, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its motion control and industrial safety products in the United States.

Revenue from the United States, Rockwell’s biggest market, rose 5 percent to $899.4 million in the fourth quarter, the company said.

U.S. industrial production rose 1 percent in September, its biggest gain in nearly two years, according to the Federal Reserve Board. (1.usa.gov/1AncW7E)

However, Rockwell forecast 2015 adjusted earnings in a range of $6.55-$6.95 per share, largely below the average analyst estimate of $6.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the company’s control products business rose 3.3 percent to $1.03 billion in the quarter.

The business, which accounts for more than half of total sales, makes motor starters, push buttons and condition sensors for the transportation, oil and gas, mining, and food and beverage industries.

Rockwell’s net income rose to $248.7 million, or $1.79 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $215.3 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier. [ID:nBw4RKKdPa]

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.86 per share, handily beating the average analyst estimate of $1.82.

Revenue rose about 4 percent to $1.78 billion.

Rockwell’s shares closed at $112.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen 4.5 percent so far this year, underperforming the broader Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Machinery Index .DJUSFE, which had fallen 0.6 percent.