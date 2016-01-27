Rockwell Automation cuts 2016 forecast

(Reuters) - Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) cut its full-year profit and sales forecasts, citing slowing industrial production growth in the energy and mining sectors.

The company cut its 2016 profit forecast to $5.70-$6.20 per share from $5.90-$6.40. It reduced its sales guidance to $5.9 billion from $6.00 billion.

“Since providing guidance in November, oil and commodity prices have further deteriorated, and projections for economic growth including industrial production have softened,” Chief Executive Keith Nosbusch said.

Revenue from the company’s control products business fell 9.6 percent to $783.7 million in the first quarter.

The business, which accounts for more than half of total sales, makes motor starters, push buttons and condition sensors for the transportation, oil and gas, mining, and food and beverage industries.

The company’s net income fell to $185.5 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $214.2 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.49 per share.

Sales fell 9.4 percent to $1.43 billion.

Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen nearly 12 percent in the past 12 months, compared with the broader Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Machinery Index’s .DJUSFE fall of 18.3 percent.