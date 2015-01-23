Rockwell Collins profit up 26 percent; lifts forecast for 2015

(Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) on Friday reported a 26 percent increase in quarterly profit as sales rose 16 percent, and lifted its forecast for 2015.

The increase reflected inclusion of its acquisition of ARINC in December 2013, and a greater tax credit for research and development, analysts said.

Sales rose to $1.2 billion in the company’s fiscal first quarter, ended Dec. 31, on gains in commercial jetliner and information management systems businesses. Government systems revenue declined 1 percent.

Profit from continuing operations rose to $169 million, and earnings per share increased 29 percent to $1.24.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company notched up its full year EPS forecast by 20 cents to between $5.10 and $5.30, reflecting the retroactive extension of a research and development tax credit. Rockwell left its sales forecast unchanged, at between $5.2 billion and $5.3 billion for the full year, the company said.