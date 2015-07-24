Rockwell Collins profit rises on aircraft demand surge

(Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) reported a 12.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as surging aircraft production boosted demand for the company’s aviation electronic systems.

Sales of Rockwell’s commercial systems increased 5 percent to $611 million in the third quarter ended June 30, accounting for nearly half its total revenue.

Rockwell customers Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA) have cranked up production to meet growing demand, which Boeing estimates will double by 2033 from 2013.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Rockwell narrowed earnings per share forecast to $5.15-$5.25 from $5.10-$5.30 for the full year.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $5.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $178 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $158 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2.3 percent to $1.29 billion.

Analysts expected third-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

Up to Thursday’s close of $88.41, Rockwell’s shares had risen 15 percent in the past 12 months.