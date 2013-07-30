FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockwell Automation profit jumps past Wall Street views
July 30, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Rockwell Automation profit jumps past Wall Street views

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N), which makes systems that help factories run more smoothly, posted a quarterly profit well above analyst forecasts on Tuesday, helped by sales increases in most of its geographic regions.

The Milwaukee-based company also bumped up the low end of its earnings outlook for its fiscal year that will end on September 30.

Net income for its fiscal third quarter that ended on June 30, rose to $203.7 million, or $1.45 per share, from $190.7 million, or $1.33 per share a year ago.

Rockwell posted earnings, excluding items, of $1.54 per share, ahead of the $1.39 average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4.1 percent to $1.62 billion. Analysts were looking for $1.60 billion.

The company projected fiscal-year earnings, excluding items, in a range of $5.50 to $5.70 per share, raising the low end from $5.40. Rockwell sees fiscal-year revenue at about $6.3 billion, representing organic growth of about 1 percent.

Analysts have been looking for earnings of $5.48 per share for the year on sales of $6.41 billion.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Maureen Bavdek

