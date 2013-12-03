Rockwell Collins sees 'pretty significant' odds to supply new 777X

Boeing Chairman James McNerney (L) shows United Arab Emirates' Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (2nd R) a model of the new version of its 777 long-haul jet during the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

(Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N), which makes cockpit systems for airplanes, on Tuesday said it sees “pretty significant” opportunities to supply systems on Boeing’s newest commercial airliner, the 777X.

“We don’t have a lot of standard content on the existing 777, so I think our opportunities to gain share are pretty significant on the 777X,” Rockwell Collins Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg told a Credit Suisse conference that was broadcast via Internet.

Ortberg said Boeing was determining how much of the current 777 widebody airplane might be changed. Should the jetmaker decide to use systems on the new jet similar to those on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, he said Rockwell would have a greater opportunity to supply the 777X.

Rockwell Collins supplies avionics systems for the 787.

Ortberg also said the aviation electronics supplier expected to know what content the company might have on the 777X by late spring or early summer 2014.

The 777X, a widebody jet designed to carry up to 406 people on long-haul routes, may enter commercial service by 2020.