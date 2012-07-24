Rockwell Collins cuts EPS forecast on economic strains

(Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N), a supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for planes, cut its full-year forecast citing concern about a slowing economy, and its shares fell more than 4 percent.

The economic recovery is not proving to be as robust as hoped, and there are worries about China and Europe, the company’s chief executive, Clay Jones said.

“There is overall concern in the business community at large about the direction of the global economy,” Jones said in an interview. “The strongest concern is that it’s not getting better and in some segments it may be getting worse.”

Rockwell Collins stands to benefit in the longer term from production increases for airplanes like Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 and the Airbus EAD.PA A320. The company has decreased its exposure in some defense segments as the U.S. government has moved to curtail military spending.

Still, weakness in business aviation has become a major headwind for Rockwell Collins this year as use of those jets has dropped. Hawker Beechcraft, a major customer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. Business jets account for about 20 percent of overall Rockwell revenue, Jones said.

“Looking out to 2013, it seems like there’s more caution and you’re not going to see a big commercial lift until 2014,” said Michael Ciarmoli, an analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets. “There’s definitely some hesitancy in terms of how fast or what rate of earnings growth (Rockwell) can deliver.”

Net income rose to $166 million, or $1.14 a share, for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, from $158 million, or $1.01 a share, a year earlier. There was a lower share count in the latest period as the company repurchased stock.

Analysts expected profit of $1.15 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 1 percent to $1.21 billion.

Commercial system sales rose 1 percent in the quarter to $526 million, and government system sales were up 2 percent to $679 million. It was the first time in five quarters that government system sales, which have been hit by defense program cancellations, increased.

Fewer deliveries to Hawker Beechcraft and falling sales of spare parts hurt commercial segment performance. Rockwell Collins said it expected parts sales for larger commercial planes to return to more normal levels in the current quarter.

Jones said the company was still mulling changes to its defense portfolio in the face of tighter U.S. budgets. There were staff cuts tied to defense in the most recent quarter as the company aligned operations with demand.

Rockwell Collins said it now expects profit of $4.40 to $4.50 a share for the year ending in September, compared with a prior view of as much as $4.60 a share. It revised its full-year sales forecast to about $4.8 billion from about $4.85 billion.

Shares of Rockwell Collins, which have fallen about 16 percent this year, were down 4.5 percent, or $2.20, to $46.96 in afternoon trading.