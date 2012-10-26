Rockwell Collins profit drops on weak government sales

(Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) reported a lower quarterly profit on Friday, as weaker government sales overshadowed stronger commercial aerospace sales.

The company, which supplies avionics and other electronic systems for planes, said its commercial business would grow next year, but said potential mandatory cuts to U.S. defense spending would challenge its government operations.

Net income was $152 million, or $1.06 a share, for the fourth quarter ended September 30, down 13 percent from $175 million, or $1.13 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges tied to restructuring and asset impairment, profit was $1.32 a share.

Sales fell 2 percent to $1.27 billion. Commercial system sales rose 9 percent, aided by higher production at plane makers Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA, but government system sales fell 10 percent in the quarter.

U.S. companies with defense exposure are bracing for sustained pressure on military budgets. U.S. debt ceiling negotiations in 2011 resulted in an agreement that could trigger $500 billion in additional defense budget cuts due to start taking effect in January should Congress not act to avert them.