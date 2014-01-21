Rockwell Collins posts profit, raises outlook

(Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N), which makes electronics systems for aircraft, reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday but raised its full-year outlook, saying government-related sales would not fall as much as previously expected.

Net income was $131 million, or 96 cents a share, in the first quarter ended December 31, compared with $132 million, or 94 cents a share, a year earlier. There were fewer outstanding shares in the most recent quarter.