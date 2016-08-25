Hawaiian volcano discovery fuels Danish Rockwool's U.S. growth

Jens Birgersson, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rockwool International attends the World Efficiency Congress in Paris, France, October 14, 2015.

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish insulation maker Rockwool International (ROCKb.CO) posted solid second quarter results on Thursday, benefiting from growth in the North American market thanks to one of its landmark products, but still suffering poor demand in Germany and Russia.

Hit by slow economic growth and low building activity globally, Rockwool announced a transformation program last September including job cuts for 4.5 percent of the workforce.

The company depends in many markets on tax incentives for home renovations. Despite high hopes following the Paris agreement on climate change last year, Rockwool said governments' focus has since shifted.

Renovation rates are at an all time low in Germany, one of Rockwool's biggest markets, and generally low in most other markets, Chief Executive Jens Birgersson told Reuters.

However, in the United States Rockwool is growing by double digits after reintroducing stone wool insulation to a market that mostly uses glass wool and foam. The company patented stone wool in the U.S. in the 1930s, after strands of melted stone were found on the ground after volcanic eruptions in Hawaii.

"The U.S. market is buoyant and our penetration is increasing," said Birgersson.

On Thursday, the company posted second quarter pre-tax profit of 61 million euros, ahead of a Reuters poll of 55.3 million euros.

It adjusted full-year EBIT margin - excluding redundancy costs related to the cost cutting program - to around 10 pct from the previous expectation of "above 9 percent."

"We're not ready at this stage to say whether we should increase margins or do more investments," said Birgersson.

The company's share price has risen 40 percent since the beginning of the year partly as a result of the transformation program, but fell 6 percent on Thursday.

"The new prognosis and a steady growing profitability in the coming years is in our view already reflected in the stock price," said Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen, who reduced the recommendation on the stock to 'hold' from 'buy'.

($1 = 6.5922 Danish crowns)