Canada's Rogers Communications restores services following outage
October 10, 2013 / 2:29 AM / 4 years ago

Canada's Rogers Communications restores services following outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Blackberry smartphone on the Rogers wireless network is seen in Montreal, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best

(Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc, Canada’s largest wireless phone company, said it restored all wireless voice services and some messaging capabilities after it experienced an outage across the country.

Rogers, also a major cable-TV operator, said data services were not affected.

“We worked as quickly as possible to restore service and it was gradually restored over the course of the evening,” Chief Executive Nadir Mohamed said in a statement early on Thursday.

The company said it is investigating the root cause of the outage and that services are gradually resuming.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
