March 23, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

IATA files complaint in EU probe of aero-engine makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A delegate of the 68th International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting is pictured through an IATA logo in Beijing June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it has become a complainant in an EU investigation into alleged abuses of dominant positions by manufacturers of aviation equipment.

“There are relatively few equipment vendors and our members are frustrated that there is little flexibility in negotiations for aftermarket services,” IATA chief Tony Tyler said in a statement on Wednesday.

Engine makers Rolls-Royce and Safran said in October they were filling out questionnaires sent to them by the European Commission regarding equipment servicing contracts in the aviation industry.

IATA said it was making no claims for monetary damages or any other forms of compensation.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
