Rolls-Royce selected by Norwegian for nine Dreamliner engines
October 9, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Rolls-Royce selected by Norwegian for nine Dreamliner engines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Rolls-Royce aircraft engine of a British Airways (BA) Boeing 747 passenger aircraft is seen at Heathrow Airport in west London April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said airline Norwegian (NWC.OL) had selected its engines to power nine Boeing (BA.N) Dreamliner aircraft and signed up for a long-term maintenance and servicing contract worth $440 million.

Rolls-Royce said in a statement on Thursday that Norwegian would use its Trent 1000 engines for nine additional leased 787-9 or Dreamliner aircraft, boosting the engine-maker’s order book by $134 million.

Norwegian’s fleet expansion brings the total number of its Trent 1000-powered Dreamliners to 17. The new aircraft would be powered by the Trent 1000-TEN, the latest version of the Trent 1000 with improved fuel economics over its lifetime.

“We have been very pleased with the Trent 1000 in-service performance and we look forward in particular to operating the Trent 1000-TEN engine which will set new standards on the aircraft,” Tore Jenssen, Norwegian’s chief operating officer, said.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

