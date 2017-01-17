FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UK court to approve Rolls-Royce settlement with fraud office
#Business News
January 17, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 7 months ago

UK court to approve Rolls-Royce settlement with fraud office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A UK court said it would approve a proposed agreement between Britain's Serious Fraud Office and Rolls-Royce (RR.L) which will allow the British aero-engine company to pay to settle a bribery probe.

The court said on Tuesday that it planned to approve the deal, known as a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) which was announced on Monday, in a written judgment at 1600 GMT.

Rolls-Royce's agreement to pay around 671 million pounds ($827 million) to British, U.S. and Brazilian authorities, helps to remove a cloud which has hung over the company since 2013, although the penalties involved were bigger than analysts had expected.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Writing by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

