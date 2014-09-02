FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's SFO to make more arrests in Rolls-Royce bribery probe: Bloomberg
September 2, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

UK's SFO to make more arrests in Rolls-Royce bribery probe: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office plans to make more arrests in its investigation against bribery allegations at jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (RR.L), the agency’s director David Green said in an interview to Bloomberg.

The investigation concerns "several divisions of Rolls Royce business activity," Green told Bloomberg, adding that "there will be more arrests." (bloom.bg/1oALibB)

In February, the SFO had arrested Sudhir Choudhrie, an India-born donor to one of Britain’s ruling political parties, and his son Bhanu as part of a probe into Rolls-Royce’s dealings in Asia.

BAE Systems (BAES.L), Europe’s biggest defence company, was fined $450 million by the United States and Britain in 2010, following long-running corruption investigations at home and abroad into defence deals in Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

