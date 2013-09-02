Rolls-Royce sells helicopter engine stake to Safran's Turbomeca

LONDON (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has sold its 50 percent stake in the RTM322 helicopter engine program to Safran’s (SAF.PA) Turbomeca for 293 million euros ($386 million), the British firm said on Monday.

Turbomeca will now assume full responsibility for managing the design, production and support of the RTM322 engine, which powers the Apache, EH101 Merlin and NH90 helicopters.

Rolls said it would progressively transfer the operational responsibilities in the engine program to Turbomeca over several years.

The RRTM Adour engine program, which powers Hawk and Jaguar aircraft, is unaffected by this sale, as are the other helicopter engine programs in the Rolls-Royce portfolio.

($1 = 0.7584 euros)