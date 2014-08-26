FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce completes 2.4 billion euro acquisition of RRPS
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 26, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Rolls-Royce completes 2.4 billion euro acquisition of RRPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft flies past the Union flag as it makes a salute to its engine makers Rolls-Royce in Derby, central England July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Tuesday it gained full ownership of diesel engine supplier Rolls-Royce Power Systems (RRPS), after completing the 2.43 billion euro ($3.2 billion) acquisition of the half it did not already own.

Rolls-Royce in April agreed to acquire Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) 50 percent stake of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, a unit formerly known as Tognum, which the pair had jointly owned since 2011.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.