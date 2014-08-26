Rolls-Royce completes 2.4 billion euro acquisition of RRPS

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft flies past the Union flag as it makes a salute to its engine makers Rolls-Royce in Derby, central England July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Tuesday it gained full ownership of diesel engine supplier Rolls-Royce Power Systems (RRPS), after completing the 2.43 billion euro ($3.2 billion) acquisition of the half it did not already own.

Rolls-Royce in April agreed to acquire Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) 50 percent stake of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, a unit formerly known as Tognum, which the pair had jointly owned since 2011.