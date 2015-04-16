FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates picks Rolls-Royce engines for 50 A380 aircraft: source
April 16, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Emirates picks Rolls-Royce engines for 50 A380 aircraft: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates airline [EMIRA.UL] has selected British engines maker Rolls-Royce to supply 50 of the 140 A380 aircraft it has on order with Airbus, a source familiar with the matter said.

It is the first time the Gulf carrier has ordered Rolls-Royce engines for its superjumbo fleet, the rest of which is powered by Engine Alliance, a joint venture of General Electric and Pratt & Whitney.

Airbus and Emirates declined to comment on the deal, earlier reported by France’s La Tribune newspaper. A spokeswoman for Rolls-Royce said the company did not comment on market rumors.

Emirates is due to make what it has described as a major business announcement in London on Friday, but has declined to say what it will be about.

The airline’s president Tim Clark said in March he was considering Rolls-Royce engines for the 50 engines yet to be delivered.

The expected deal comes as Airbus ponders a possible upgrade of the A380 with newer Rolls-Royce‎ engines to improve its efficiency in response to persistent requests from Emirates, the largest customer. Many see that as a make or break decision for the double-deck jetliner after a period of slow sales.

Both Airbus and Boeing face increasing pressure to boost the sales performance of their largest passenger planes, the A380 and the Boeing 747-8 as some airlines abandon the jumbo jet category for smaller planes.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; additional reporting by Sarah Young and Nadia Saleem; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and David Evans

