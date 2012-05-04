FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce buoyed by demand for fuel-efficient jets
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 4, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Rolls-Royce buoyed by demand for fuel-efficient jets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British aero enginemaker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it was on course to deliver strong growth in 2012 profit as it continues to benefit from airlines’ need for more fuel-efficient planes.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric (GE.N), said on Friday it had made a good start to the year and reiterated guidance that its civil aerospace unit would deliver strong growth in underlying profit.

“For the full year, the group continues to expect good growth in underlying revenue and underlying profit with cash flow around breakeven as we continue to invest in future growth,” Rolls, which makes engines for planemakers Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N), said in a statement.

Analysts forecast that 20,000 narrowbody planes will be produced in the next 20 years.

A new joint venture between Rolls and U.S. rival Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) to develop the next generation of engines for the mid-sized narrowbody aircraft market is expected to be officially formed this year.

The company, whose website says a Rolls-Royce powered aircraft takes off or lands every 2.5 seconds, said its new Trent XWB engine took to the skies on board an Airbus EAD.PA A380 flying test bed during the quarter.

It also opened a new facility in Singapore which will produce fan blades and assemble and test large commercial jet engines.

Shares in Rolls-Royce, which have risen 16 percent in 2012, closed at 859 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at around 16 billion pounds ($26 billion).

Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.