Romania's Antibiotice to boost exports to the U.S.

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The United States will become Romanian state-owned drugmaker Antibiotice Iasi’s biggest foreign market by the middle of next year as it increases exports, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The generic drug producer shifted its focus to exports in 2009 when the financial crisis depressed domestic demand. Since then, its exports have doubled to roughly $25.6 million last year, accounting for a third of its turnover.

Its main markets are currently Europe, Southeast Asia, China and the United States, Chief Executive Ioan Nani said, but by mid-2016 the U.S. would be its biggest market.

The firm is a world leading supplier of nystatin, an active ingredient used to treat infections. It also exports vaccines and drugs used to treat cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases.

“We already have four products that we sell there (U.S.) and in addition to two permanent clients buying nystatin, four others are waiting for FDA approval to use our active ingredient,” Nani told Reuters in an interview.

The company has also signed profit-sharing agreements with Indian firms Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma to sell 25 of its products, Nani said.

He said by 2020 the company estimates exports will account for 25 million euros ($27.19 million), while sales in Romania will account for 100 million euros based on current conditions.

Antibiotice is in talks with two companies from Canada and Singapore about setting up a joint venture to produce biosimilar drugs, whose active ingredients are similar but not copies of original drugs. There could be a decision by October, Nani said.

The firm also plans to invest 40 million euros by 2020 to boost research, increase its nystatin production capacity and create a new production line for ointments and other products.

The investment will be financed through reinvested profits, Nani said, although he did not rule out the possibility of raising its stock free float in the longer term.

The government holds a 53 percent stake in the company. Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia holds 12 percent and private investors hold the rest.

Antibiotice has a market capitalization of roughly $100 million and a dividend yield of 4 percent, above the peer median of 1.1 percent, according to data compiled by Eikon.