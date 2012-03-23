FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four foreign firms bid for Romanian copper mine
March 23, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 6 years ago

Four foreign firms bid for Romanian copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania received four bids for its biggest copper mine, Cupru Min Abrud, and will sell the company in an auction on March 26, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The four prospective buyers are Australia’s OZ Minerals Ltd (OZL.AX), Dutch Dundee Holding, Canadian Roman Cooper Corp. and Bulgarian Ellatzite Med Ad, the ministry said in a statement.

The state-owned company has estimated reserves of 900,000 tonnes of copper, or about 60 percent of the European Union state’s estimated copper reserves.

“The bidding commission will analyze the tender participation documents by March 26 ... when the list of accepted bidders will be published,” the statement read.

The auction was scheduled for March 26 at 0900 GMT. Cupru Min’s minimum sale price was set at 263.3 million lei ($79.5 million). ($1 = 3.3122 Romanian lei)

Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Jane Baird

