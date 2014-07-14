FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania president's brother indicted in bribery case
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Romania president's brother indicted in bribery case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian President Traian Basescu’s brother was indicted on Monday on charges of taking a 250,000 euros ($341,000) bribe to help shorten a crime boss’s prison sentence.

The anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said Mircea Basescu had accepted the sum from the son of the jailed man and promised to intervene with magistrates with the aim of securing his release or a shorter sentence.

Basescu, a businessman, has repeatedly denied taking money to influence the judiciary.

He was ordered detained for 30 days by a court on June 20. No date was set for the trial, which will take place in the Black Sea port of Constanta, his hometown.

Romania ranks behind only Greece and Bulgaria in terms of corruption in the 28-nation European Union, according to Transparency International, and the European Commission has put its justice system under special monitoring. More than 1,000 people were convicted of corruption last year in the country. Those sent for trial included six ministers and members of parliament, five county council heads, 34 mayors and deputy mayors, judges, lawyers and managers of state-owned firms.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.