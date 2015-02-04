Romanian judge resigns from top court amid graft investigation

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - A judge in Romania’s highest court resigned on Wednesday after anti-corruption prosecutors sought to detain him for 30 days pending trial on charges of abuse of power and setting up an organized crime group.

Judge Toni Grebla, 61, was appointed to the Constitutional Court in 2013 and has denied wrongdoing. He is one of a growing number of officials to face investigation in Romania, seen as one of the most graft-plagued countries in the European Union.

Prosecutors placed him under investigation in January saying he had helped set up a gang to forge customs documents and smuggle food to Russia after Moscow banned food imports from the European Union last year.

He was also accused of abuse of power, taking bribes in the form of a BMW car and dresses for his wife, and having business dealings despite being barred from doing so by his office.

“Taking into account recent events, I have decided that it is better to step down to avoid weakening the work of the Constitutional Court. I have done this because I am a responsible man,” Grebla told reporters.

In a statement released immediately after his resignation, the Constitutional Court urged investigators to respect legal procedures in the case and the presumption of innocence.

This week also saw the arrest of high-profile businessman Adrian Sarbu on charges of money laundering, instigation to tax evasion and embezzlement. He has denied wrongdoing and said the accusations against him were politically motivated.

The charges related to activities in several media companies in Romania that prosecutors say Sarbu indirectly controlled.

Sarbu is a former executive of Czech broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME).

The probe into Sarbu follows the conviction of media tycoon and politician Dan Voiculescu last year.

Investigations have also recently opened against lower house deputy and former presidential candidate Elena Udrea as well as former economy ministers Ion Ariton and Adriean Videanu. They all deny wrongdoing.

Romania, which joined the European Union in 2007, has come under pressure from Brussels to clean up its politics and judiciary. The EU has praised anti-corruption prosecutors for their efforts to tackle high-level graft.