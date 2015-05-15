FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's regional development minister resigns
May 15, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Romania's regional development minister resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Regional Development Minister announced his resignation on Friday after a court handed him a one year suspended sentence for vote-rigging in a 2012 impeachment referendum against then president Traian Basescu.

“The prime minister took note of my resignation,” Liviu Dragnea told reporters on Friday, adding the decision to convict him would set a dangerous precedent. Dragnea denied the charge.

In July 2012, Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s ruling Social Democrats and their allies tried to oust Basescu from office. The referendum plunged Romania into a constitutional crisis.

Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet

