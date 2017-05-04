FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Romanian senators cancel plan to pardon corruption offences after protests
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 4, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 3 months ago

Romanian senators cancel plan to pardon corruption offences after protests

Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu reacts after delivering a speech in Bucharest, Romania February 4, 2017.Stoyan Nenov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian senators on Thursday rescinded a proposal they approved a day earlier which called for a draft bill on prison pardons to include corruption offences.

On Wednesday, the senate's legal committee approved amendments to the bill to include influence peddling and bribe-taking on a list of pardonable offences.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea both said they did not support the amendments and at least 1,000 people rallied in Bucharest against the proposal after Wednesday's vote.

The bill, which the government has said is needed to ease the burden on Romania's overcrowded prisons, still needs to be approved by the senate before moving to parliament's lower house, which has the final say on whether it becomes law.

Attempts by the ruling coalition of Social Democrats and junior partner ALDE to weaken a crackdown on high-level corruption earlier this year triggered Romania's largest street protests in decades.

Romania is seen as one of the European Union's most corrupt states and Brussels keeps its justice system under special monitoring.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.