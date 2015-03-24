FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian former finance minister says not guilty of corruption
March 24, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Romanian former finance minister says not guilty of corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian former finance minister Darius Valcov said he was innocent in regard to the latest accusations brought by anti-corruption prosecutors on Tuesday, and that he will explain his actions in parliament this week.

“I can’t comment more, but I can only say I am innocent and will try to prove my innocence until the very end,” Valcov told Reuters by telephone. “I will explain this in the parliament plenum.”

Earlier this month, prosecutors launched a probe into Valcov, accusing him of favoring a company for a public works contract in exchange for about 2 million euros while in his former post as a mayor.

Valcov resigned his post days later, and leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta currently serves as interim finance minister.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams

