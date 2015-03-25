FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's parliament votes to arrest former finance minister
March 25, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Romania's parliament votes to arrest former finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Romania's former Finance Minister Darius Valcov arrives at the juridical commission of the Senate in Bucharest March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Micsik

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s parliament voted to allow prosecutors to arrest former finance minister Darius Valcov on Wednesday, after Valcov was accused of running businesses illegally while minister and also taking kickbacks in his former post as a mayor.

Valcov, who has denied all wrongdoing, was the most senior sitting politician in the country to have been investigated for corruption in an ongoing crackdown on high-level graft. He resigned as finance minister days after prosecutors announced their investigation into him.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams

