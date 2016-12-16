BUCHAREST Romania's top court ruled on Friday that legislation passed in October to scrap 102 taxes including radio and television license fees is constitutional.

The ruling Social Democrats (PSD), who sponsored the measure, said it was meant to ease tax burdens and reduce red tape in the European Union's second poorest country. Opponents said it was enacted without an impact assessment or provisions for how it would be financed.

But the Constitutional Court upheld the legislation, rejecting a challenge by President Klaus Iohannis, a former leader of the center-right National Liberal Party, who said the measure was incoherent and lacked predictability.

"This law is in line with the constitution. It's not our duty to establish whether this or that tax is valid or not," Court President Valer Dorneanu told reporters. He is expected to elaborate on reasons for the ruling in the coming weeks.

The law eliminates a slew of small taxes from Jan. 1, such as levies for the commerce registry, securing copies of fiscal records, issuing temporary passports, fishing and various sports, and car registration to help protect the environment.

It also does away with license fees for public television and radio, which are supposed to be independent from politics.

The PSD and their junior ally ALDE pledged higher wages and pensions during their campaign for the Dec. 11 election and won an outright majority, giving them the right to name the next prime minister.

The law's annual cost to the budget is now estimated at 1.6 billion lei ($370.01 million).

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that double digit wage hikes for state workers in education and healthcare approved one month before the election were in line with the constitution.

