Romania plans benchmark Eurobond before year-end

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania plans to sell a benchmark Eurobond of 1-1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) before year-end and could tap a World Bank credit line to meet its 2015 foreign issuance target, its deputy treasury director said on Thursday.

The finance ministry aims to borrow 2 billion euros overseas this year but has yet to raise any funds in foreign markets, largely because of volatility stemming from Greece’s debt problems and worries about Chinese economic growth.

“We are at that stage where we are monitoring market conditions so as to choose the right moment to issue,” deputy treasury director Diana Popescu told Reuters at the Eastern Europe Investment Summit. “In the following period we plan to issue a benchmark Eurobond of 1 to 1.5 billion euros.”

Popescu said the ministry may consider a potential second issue if conditions improve significantly, but that it also has the option of taking up to 750 million euros in World Bank development loans.

She added: “It is not a pressure as the treasury’s hard currency buffer currently covers more than four months of funding needs.”

Romania is rated an investment grade Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Fitch Ratings and S&P.

Foreigners currently hold 17.1 percent of Romania’s outstanding domestic debt, compared with 20-21 percent throughout 2014.

Popescu said the Federal Reserve’s decision to postpone a landmark rise in U.S. interest rates would help demand for local debt while Romania also benefits from its budget surplus, low public debt to GDP ratio and buoyant stock market.

“The biggest risk factors for Romanian domestic debt yields and demand are external conditions, and the funding is depending very much on the size of next year’s budget deficit,” she added.

Earlier this month Romania approved a 4 percentage point cut in value-added tax, to 20 percent from 2016, postponing several other cuts by one year to avoid a fiscal blowout.

Popescu said the current 2016 budget deficit estimate stood at 1.9-2 percent of GDP, meaning foreign issuance next year is likely to total 2-2.5 billion euros.

But a planned overhaul of public sector wages could push the deficit to 2.9 percent, just below the European Union’s 3 percent of GDP ceiling, in debt managers’ worst-case scenario. Earlier, Romania’s fiscal watchdog had also identified the planned wage rises as a risk to the deficit.

“There are absolutely no expectations of this scenario or going above this level because it would put us in the EU’s excessive deficit procedure,” Popescu said.

But “in the unlikely worst-case scenario of a 2.9 percent deficit in 2016, we would need to change the maturity structure of domestic debt issues and the amount we sell on international markets.”

The most pessimistic scenario would mean that 60 percent of domestic debt issues would have medium and long term maturities instead of the envisioned 70 percent, with the remaining 40 percent at short-term maturities. Foreign debt issuance in 2016 would meanwhile rise to up to 4 billion euros.

Even then, public debt would not go above 41 percent of GDP, Popescu said, a fraction of other EU states’ debt ratios.

