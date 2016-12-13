Romanian election winner says won't attend president's consultations

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD), which won national elections, will not attend political consultations with the country's president on Wednesday, its leader said.

"We had a discussion in the party. We cannot honor the president's invitation for tomorrow ... while the old parliament is still in place," Liviu Dragnea told reporters on Tuesday.

"We cannot come up with a proposal for prime minister until the new parliament is validated."

President Klaus Iohannis strongly suggested earlier on Tuesday he would not accept Dragnea as prime minister due to his criminal record.