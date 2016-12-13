FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Romanian election winner says won't attend president's consultations
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 8 months ago

Romanian election winner says won't attend president's consultations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD), which won national elections, will not attend political consultations with the country's president on Wednesday, its leader said.

"We had a discussion in the party. We cannot honor the president's invitation for tomorrow ... while the old parliament is still in place," Liviu Dragnea told reporters on Tuesday.

"We cannot come up with a proposal for prime minister until the new parliament is validated."

President Klaus Iohannis strongly suggested earlier on Tuesday he would not accept Dragnea as prime minister due to his criminal record.

Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza lie; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.