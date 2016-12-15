FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Romania's Social Democrats win national ballot with 221 parliament seats
December 15, 2016 / 1:38 PM / 8 months ago

Romania's Social Democrats win national ballot with 221 parliament seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party won the most seats in both houses of parliament after a national election and will have a combined 221 deputies and senators, final results unveiled by the Central Electoral Bureau showed on Thursday.

Together with their long-time ally, the ALDE grouping, the PSD has an outright majority of 250 seats out of parliament's 465-seat assembly, which means they will choose the country's next prime minister to replace outgoing Dacian Ciolos.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Hugh Lawson

