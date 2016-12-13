Romanian leftists win parliamentary election with 46 percent: 99 percent of results

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) won Sunday's parliamentary election with just under 46 percent of votes in both houses of parliament, official results from more than 99 percent of polling stations showed on Tuesday.

Long-time PSD ally ALDE scored about 6 percent, the Central Electoral Bureau said.

The center-right National Liberal Party (PNL) was on about 20 percent, the Save Romania Union party just under 9 percent and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR party about 6 percent.

The Electoral Bureau said it will announce the new parliament seat distribution later this week. President Klaus Iohannis is due to make a statement at 1000 GMT.