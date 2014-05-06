FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania aims to join euro by 2019: budget minister
May 6, 2014 / 2:47 PM / 3 years ago

Romania aims to join euro by 2019: budget minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man waves a Romanian national flag during a march in downtown Bucharest October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s leftist government aims to join the euro zone at the start of 2019 as its economy has regained its footing under IMF-led aid deals after the financial crisis, Budget Minister Liviu Voinea said in a statement on Tuesday.

Romania, which joined the European Union in 2007, had initially set 2014 as its euro adoption target, before the financial crisis sent jitters across the 28-member bloc.

“Based on progress over real and nominal convergence, the development of structural reforms and solid economic growth prospects, the Romanian government has set January 1, 2019 as a target deadline for Romania joining the euro,” the statement read.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams

