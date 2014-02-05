FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford to halt Romanian B-Max production again in February: report
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 5, 2014 / 8:59 AM / 4 years ago

Ford to halt Romanian B-Max production again in February: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Ford logo is seen at Ford car plant in Craiova, 230km (143 miles) west of Bucharest, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co. (F.N) will halt production at its Romanian car factory for four days in February because of low demand, officials of the U.S. carmaker were quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Ford took over struggling local carmaker Automobile Craiova in 2008 and started producing its B-Max model there four years later.

The company made over 68,000 cars and 250,000 engines in Romania last year, but since September it has paused production for several days each month.

In February, employees at its car division will not work Fridays, but its engine production unit will not be affected, daily Ziarul Financiar said, quoting an official at the plant.

Ford Romania employs about 4,000 people.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.