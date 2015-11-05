FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's ruling party seeks consensus over new government
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Romania's ruling party seeks consensus over new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) wants any nominees for a prime minister and government which will replace the outgoing coalition cabinet to have wide parliamentary backing, their leader Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday.

“We won’t focus on a name for a new premier ... The president must be helped to reach the most efficient solution ... and immediately answer society’s needs expressed by the people,” Dragnea said after he held consultations with President Klaus Iohannis.

Dragnea said his grouping was ready to agree either a cabinet led by a technocrat prime minister with “expert ministers”, or a broad-backed “national unity government,” or even early polls if consensus is reached among political actors.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans

